PA Speaker expresses grief over death of Advisor Aijaz Shah Sheerazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Thursday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi.

He offered his condolences to the family members of late Aijaz Shah Sheerazi.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.