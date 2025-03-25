PA Speaker Expresses Grief Over Demise Of COAS Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, has expressed his profound sorrow and grief on the passing of the mother of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.
Syed Awais Qadir Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to General Syed Asim Munir and his family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in Jannah.
