PA speaker felicitates CPNE new office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In his felicitation message the speaker expressed good wishes for CPNE.

He hoped that newly elected office bearers would play an effective role for promotion of free and responsible journalism.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also lauded the role of CPNE for dignity and freedom of journalism.

The speaker congratulated CPNE President Azam Khan, Vice President Ayaz Khan, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Tanveer Shaukat and others.