PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP)'s Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as Senator.

He said that Waqar Mehdi’s success was a clear proof of democratic process and public trust in PPP.

He further said that PPP was a party that uphed the ideology of its martyred leaders and democratic

values.

Shah said that the transparent conduct of the Senate by-elections was a proof of the professional performance of the Election Commission.

He also thanked the member of assembly, who played an important role in Waqar Mehdi’s success.