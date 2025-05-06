Open Menu

PA Speaker Felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi On Election As Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM

PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator

Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP)'s Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as Senator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah has congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP)'s Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as Senator.

He said that Waqar Mehdi’s success was a clear proof of democratic process and public trust in PPP.

He further said that PPP was a party that uphed the ideology of its martyred leaders and democratic

values.

Shah said that the transparent conduct of the Senate by-elections was a proof of the professional performance of the Election Commission.

He also thanked the member of assembly, who played an important role in Waqar Mehdi’s success.

Recent Stories

Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian jour ..

Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist

12 minutes ago
 HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University ..

HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..

12 minutes ago
 CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in ..

CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flo ..

Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness

12 minutes ago
 DC directs preventive measures against dengue spre ..

DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to com ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking

6 minutes ago
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alam ..

Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir

6 minutes ago
 PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling ..

PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..

6 minutes ago
 Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures o ..

Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountaino ..

KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area

6 minutes ago
 Dozens arrested in joint security operation

Dozens arrested in joint security operation

3 minutes ago
 PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on electio ..

PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan