PA Speaker For Collective Efforts To Ensure Cleanliness
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said on Friday that 'Suthra Punjab' was a national obligation and termed sanitary workers as national heroes.
He organized Iftar dinner in his union council in Kasur. He also handed over machinery to sanitary staff for carrying out door to door waste collection.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan started cleanliness campaign in the village along with the sanitary workers by picking the broom himself. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was focusing on betterment of rural areas.
The speaker said, "Ensuring cleanliness is our collective responsibility." He said that all out efforts would be made to make each village of Kasur a model village by ensuring cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF, Kamalia University to benefit from each other’s experience5 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews security of commercial hubs as people throng for Eid shopping5 minutes ago
-
PA speaker for collective efforts to ensure cleanliness5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in D.I.Khan road accident15 minutes ago
-
Tarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s demise15 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Court sentenced a drug paddler to jail15 minutes ago
-
10-years imprisonment awarded over spreading obscene images on social media15 minutes ago
-
Ex-constable shoots himself at police station, inquiry ordered35 minutes ago
-
Gilani arrives in Kuala Lumpur to attend IPS Conference35 minutes ago
-
RTA forms Special Squads to curb overcharging, ensure vehicles' fitness ahead of Eid45 minutes ago
-
NEOC launches eid mubarak initiative45 minutes ago