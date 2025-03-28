PA speaker for collective efforts to ensure cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said on Friday that 'Suthra Punjab' was a national obligation and termed sanitary workers as national heroes.

He organized Iftar dinner in his union council in Kasur. He also handed over machinery to sanitary staff for carrying out door to door waste collection.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan started cleanliness campaign in the village along with the sanitary workers by picking the broom himself. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was focusing on betterment of rural areas.

The speaker said, "Ensuring cleanliness is our collective responsibility." He said that all out efforts would be made to make each village of Kasur a model village by ensuring cleanliness.