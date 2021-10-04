UrduPoint.com

PA Speaker For Early Adjustment Of 164 Police Constables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

PA Speaker for early adjustment of 164 police constables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari here Monday called on Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and discussed adjustment of 164 constables that were on waiting list.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani directed KP IGP to adjust 164 police constables who had been on waiting list since 2020 after qualifying a recruitment test conducted by Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

Moazzam Jah Ansari informed the speaker that the constables awaiting their adjustment would be recruited against the new posts to be announced soon.

The speaker appreciated the KP IGP for taking interest in the issue and said it would resolve the shortage of police constables in Hazara region.

