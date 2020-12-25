Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness among students of educational institutions about the vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as his policy of Two Nations Theory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Friday stressed the need for creating awareness among students of educational institutions about the vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as his policy of Two Nations Theory.

He was addressing a ceremony through a video-link held in connection with birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah jointly organized by Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust (TPWT) here at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehrik-e-Pakistan. The TPWP Chairman Mian Mehboob Ahmed chaired the ceremony, while NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf and other prominent personalities from different walks of life actively participated in the event.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker added that truthfulness of the Two Nations Theory is now vehemently exposed to the world, citing that today, Muslims in India are living a very troubled life and facing great difficulties, as they are not being allowed to sacrifice/slaughter cow and mosques are being locked there in India. The Two Nations Theory was the bases of Pakistan, he said and stressed that it is need of the hour to educate the young generation about the life of Quaid-i-Azam and purpose of creation of Pakistan. "We all must put our energies for strengthening of Pakistan and transform it into what the Qauid had wanted it to be," he vowed.

According to Quaid-i-Azam, he mentioned, the Muslim can achieve all successes by following the Uswa-e-Hasna (the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him), and an invincible state thrives and survives only on the bases of justice. "Keeping these advocacies of the Quaid, we have to promote justice and transparency at all levels in the society," he asserted.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that since martyrdom of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi, his family has been upholding and promoting the legacy of the Muslim League. At the time of reorganization of NPT, he recalled that he was then Chief Minister of Punjab and had done for it whatever was possible.

On this occasion, the TPWP Chairman Mian Mehboob Ahmed said that today on December 25, such a personality was born, who changed the fate of Muslims of Sub-continent through his vision and sagacity. Through his struggle and principled politics, Quaid-i-Azam had given us the gift of Pakistan, he maintained.

TPWP Chairman advised the students to study the Quaid's biography and take guidance from the struggle and mission of Father of the Nation.

Addressing the event, NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said that Quaid-i-Azam had always spoken the truth and had never been hypocratic.

Other prominent speakers also highlighted the life and vision of Quaid-e-Azam.