PA Speaker Grieves Of Death Of Ex-Governor Kamaluddin Azfar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Speaker, Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of former Governor Sindh and renowned constitutional expert Kamaluddin Azfar.

The country has lost a dignified statesman and a principled leader.

He said that Kamal Azfar’s personality was a symbol of intellectual depth, constitutional understanding, and national integrity.

Late Azfar always stood by democratic values, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the protection of human & civil rights.

The late Kamal Azfar not only served as a Federal minister and governor but also dedicated his entire life to the cause of justice and the rule of law, he said.

He also prayed for the departed soul.

