LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has urged media professionals to perform their duties with sincerity and honesty, recognizing the significance of their responsibilities.

He said that journalists can guide both the government and the opposition through fact-based and constructive criticism, adding that the role of journalism in the success of any developed nation cannot be denied and that the struggles of journalists will always be remembered.

He expressed these views during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected President of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee, Khawaja Nasir, and Secretary Adnan Sheikh. The dignified ceremony was held at the cafeteria of the Punjab Assembly’s Old Building on Monday.

Members of the Press Gallery Committee, Provincial Minister for Information, Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPAs Raheela Khadim and Uzma Kardar, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, Staff Officer to Speaker Amad Hussain Bhalli and Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali and President of the Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, and other senior journalists were also present.

During his address, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the purpose of any political party or movement should be the welfare of the people. However, a single individual and his party have held the entire nation hostage. Referring to the events of May 9, he remarked that these were not ordinary allegations but direct attacks on the nation’s armed forces and institutions.

He further stated that the Chief Minister of a province collaborated with rioters to attack the federation. These individuals are engaged in discrediting opposition politicians and the judiciary on social media.

He criticized how an important day of national independence, a source of joy for the entire nation, was tarnished by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through protests. Referring to the damage caused to the economy and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he commended the Chinese government for continuing investments in Pakistan despite the challenges of terrorism, while PTI deliberately undermined the CPEC initiative.

The speaker urged the government to take strict measures to restrain such elements, emphasizing that the armed forces are a source of pride for any nation, yet baseless allegations are being hurled against them. He reiterated that political stability and a strong government are essential for economic progress. While the Constitution grants every citizen the right to peaceful protest, it does not permit acts that jeopardize national security, he added.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the existence of a particular individual is tied to creating chaos and that he seeks to perpetuate an atmosphere of unrest in the country. He emphasised that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen. However, the rights of individuals who create unrest in the country should be suspended, regardless of whether they are members of any assembly.