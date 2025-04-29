Open Menu

PA Speaker Honours Palestinian Graduates

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PA Speaker honours Palestinian graduates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan attended the graduation ceremony of Palestinian students at the University of Lahore as the chief guest here on Tuesday.

The event marked a significant milestone for 27 Palestinian students who completed their Bachelor of Dentistry degrees. Addressing the ceremony, the speaker commended the graduates for their perseverance and resilience and paid tribute to their courage and academic excellence. “This achievement reflects not just your dedication but also the enduring bond of brotherhood between Pakistan and Palestine,” he said.

The speaker said that the education of Palestinian students in Pakistan exemplifies the humanitarian values upheld by the Pakistani nation. Lauding the Federal government’s decision to provide free education to students arriving from Gaza, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for setting a commendable precedent of international solidarity.

Addressing the harrowing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the speaker delivered an emotionally charged statement: “I have no words to describe the ongoing oppression in Gaza. The world turns a blind eye as hospitals are destroyed and children suffer. History will bear witness to this silence.

” Drawing a poignant parallel with the tragedy of Karbala, he added, “Just as innocent children were martyred in Karbala, the same is happening in Gaza today.”

He also urged the Health Minister to ensure house jobs and essential professional facilities for the graduating Palestinian doctors, recognizing their potential and commitment. In a symbolic gesture, he announced that the graduates would be formally invited to attend a session of the Punjab Assembly in honour of their accomplishments.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advocating for the Palestinian cause at all international platforms and called for the enforcement of United Nations resolutions. “If the lives of global citizens matter, then so do the lives of Palestinians,” he added. He also highlighted the parallels between the suffering in Gaza and the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Chairman Awais Raoof, Deputy Chairman Uzair Raoof, Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Zuhair Zahid, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rector Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, and President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman.

