PA Speaker Hosts Bangladeshi Journalists Delegation
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan welcomed a delegation of Bangladeshi journalists at the Assembly chamber, in a move aimed at boosting bilateral relations and fostering greater public engagement.
The high-level meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, with discussions centered on creating new opportunities for collaboration. The speaker emphasised the need for joint initiatives to promote cultural and educational ties, noting that exchanges between delegations are critical for strengthening mutual relationships.
During the session, the speaker described the journalists’ visit as a demonstration of goodwill. “New opportunities for cooperation with Bangladesh are emerging,” he said, urging the both sides to explore avenues that could enrich public and diplomatic connections.
The Bangladeshi delegation, clearly impressed by their visit, expressed their commitment to presenting Pakistan's true image to the world. One member of the group remarked, “The beauty of Pakistan’s northern areas has deeply impressed us.
” The journalists also extended an invitation to Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to visit Bangladesh, highlighting the benefits of closer engagement.
In addition to the formal discussions, the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on the historical background of the Punjab Assembly and was also given a comprehensive tour of the new Assembly building.
The delegates included Ayub Bhuiyan, General Secretary/News Editor, National Press Club/BSS, Muktadir Rashid Romeo, Special Correspondent, Bangla Outlook, Porimol Palma, Diplomatic Correspondent, The Daily Star, Ms. Jannatul Tazri Trisha, Sub-Editor, The business Standard, Haque Faruk Ahmed, Correspondent, Daily Jugantor, Rafique Muhammad, Special Correspondent, Daily Inqilab, Fakhrul Alam Khan, Chief news Editor, NTV, Abu Sufian, Diplomatic Correspondent, RTV, Golam Saqlain, Bangladesh Correspondent, The Diplomat Magazine, Zaker Hossain, Special Correspondent, NTV Online.
