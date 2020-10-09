PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issued production orders for Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to attend the session on Friday

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi issued production orders for Hamza Shehbaz to allow him to attend the provincial assemly session which is scheduled to meet today at 3: 00 pm after Friday prayer.

Hamza Shehbaz who last month contracted Covid-19 was shifted to Jinnah Hospital and then was taken back to jail. He was in jail for last one and half year for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The opposition parties would take up the issue of inflation, law and order situation in the session.

In August, the production order call was ignored by the Speaker just because of rising tensions between the government and the Opposition.

It may be mentioned here that Hamza Shehbaz was on judicial remand over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. Hamza Shehbaz, NAB said, had accumulated wealth and made assets beyond the known means of sources and was also involved in money laundering.