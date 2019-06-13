UrduPoint.com
PA Speaker Issues Production Orders Of Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Rafiq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

PA Speaker issues production orders of Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Rafiq

Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has issued production orders of opposition leader in PA Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N MPA Suleman Rafiq to participate in budget session

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has issued production orders of opposition leader in PA Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N MPA Suleman Rafiq to participate in budget session.

PML-N had given application to speaker PA for issuance of production orders of Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Rafiq for taking part in budget session.PA speaker has issued production orders.

These production orders have been issued for their participation in budget session.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Punjab Assembly Opposition

