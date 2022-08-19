UrduPoint.com

PA Speaker Meets Argentine Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Friday met Argentine Ambassador Leopoldo F Sahores in his chamber

During the meeting Sibtain Khan said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen economic ties with Argentine by promoting mutual cooperation.

Promotion of linkage between the parliaments of both sides and increase in economic cooperation could lead to further improve bilateral relations, he added.

Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that there was a need to cooperate in agriculture sector.

During the meeting stress was laid on making a framework to promote links at people level.

Argentine Ambassador congratulated Muhammad Sibtain Khan on his election as speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He said, "Argentine attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan."He said that exchange of parliamentary delegation would help in promoting harmony and bringing both nations close.

Punjab food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and others were also present.

