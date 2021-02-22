UrduPoint.com
PA Speaker Meets CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PA Speaker meets CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They consulted the upcoming Senate election and deliberated on the strategy for success of PTI and PML-Q candidates.

The Chief Minister said that all the candidates of the government alliance would succeed, adding that consultation had been started in this regard. "Our candidates will win with more than the expected number of votes and every allied party will be taken along at every opportunity," he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that nominated candidates would succeed as allies were on one page with regards to the Senate election, said official spokesperson.

On the occasion, MNA Monis Elahi also stated with confidence that the government alliance would achieve success in the Senate elections.

