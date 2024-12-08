Open Menu

PA Speaker Meets PM, Discusses Punjab Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PA speaker meets PM, discusses Punjab issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and discussed with him country's overall situation as well as the Punjab provincial government affairs.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also met the premier.

Also, MNA Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhinder, MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra, PML-N leader Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and MPA Mudassar Qayyum Nahra met the prime minister separately.

During their meetings, matters pertaining to their respective Constituencies and overall situation of the country came under discussion.

