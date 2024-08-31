PA Speaker Meets Punjab CM, Discusses Political Matters
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday and congratulated her and Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on provision of mega relief in electricity bills.
The CM said, "The provincial cabinet, by granting approval to the public-friendly programme, has undertaken a historic step. The public money, contrary to the past traditions, will now be spent only on provision of relief to the public.
"
Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said, "Provision of Rs 14 per unit relief in the electricity bills is a whiff of cool breeze for the public." He termed provision of Rs 46 billion mega relief in the electricity bills a historic step.
Matters pertaining to political situation and Provincial Assembly affairs were discussed in the meeting. Development projects of the province were comprehensively discussed.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present.
