Open Menu

PA Speaker Meets Punjab CM, Discusses Political Matters

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PA speaker meets Punjab CM, discusses political matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Saturday and congratulated her and Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on provision of mega relief in electricity bills.

The CM said, "The provincial cabinet, by granting approval to the public-friendly programme, has undertaken a historic step. The public money, contrary to the past traditions, will now be spent only on provision of relief to the public.

"

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said, "Provision of Rs 14 per unit relief in the electricity bills is a whiff of cool breeze for the public." He termed provision of Rs 46 billion mega relief in the electricity bills a historic step.

Matters pertaining to political situation and Provincial Assembly affairs were discussed in the meeting. Development projects of the province were comprehensively discussed.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Provincial Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb Money Muslim Cabinet Billion Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

19 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

19 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

19 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan