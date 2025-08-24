PA Speaker, minister visit Bulleh Shah shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari and Chaudhry Ahsan Raza visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur on the occasion of his 268th annual Urs.

They laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered prayers for the prosperity and security of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said Baba Bulleh Shah was a great Sufi poet whose teachings continued to inspire reform even in the present times. He said the Sufi poet challenged oppressive systems of his era and regarded humanity as the greatest religion.

Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah carried a universal message of peace and love. He said Kasur had a distinct place in the world due to the presence of the shrine, which remained a source of guidance for humanity.

MPA Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari said the presence of the shrine was a blessing for the people of Kasur and stressed the need to adopt the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah as a guiding principle.

PA Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, MPAs Haji Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari, Chaudhry Ahsan Raza, ADCG Salomon Ayub, Deputy Director Information Tabinda Saleem, Auqaf Manager Tariq Mahmood Najmi and other district officials were also present.