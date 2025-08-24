PA Speaker, Minister Visit Bulleh Shah Shrine
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, Members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari and Chaudhry Ahsan Raza visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur on the occasion of his 268th annual Urs.
They laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered prayers for the prosperity and security of the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said Baba Bulleh Shah was a great Sufi poet whose teachings continued to inspire reform even in the present times. He said the Sufi poet challenged oppressive systems of his era and regarded humanity as the greatest religion.
Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said the poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah carried a universal message of peace and love. He said Kasur had a distinct place in the world due to the presence of the shrine, which remained a source of guidance for humanity.
MPA Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari said the presence of the shrine was a blessing for the people of Kasur and stressed the need to adopt the teachings of Baba Bulleh Shah as a guiding principle.
PA Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, MPAs Haji Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari, Chaudhry Ahsan Raza, ADCG Salomon Ayub, Deputy Director Information Tabinda Saleem, Auqaf Manager Tariq Mahmood Najmi and other district officials were also present.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonsoon Rains:Rawalpindi administration on standby for rescue operations20 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Murree issues advisory for tourists amid heavy rains20 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over losses due to storm in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest three in anti-drug operations, Over 4 Kg drugs seized20 minutes ago
-
04 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown20 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation will save shortage of water across Sindh, Campaign helds in various cities.20 minutes ago
-
Police on high alert during Christian worship, prayer programs30 minutes ago
-
IGP approves Rs. 2.1m medical aid for cops, families30 minutes ago
-
"Abid Hussain Lashari receives Tamgha-e-imtiaz :Sindh green foundation hosts grand reception"30 minutes ago
-
CM initiates allotment of 750 free flats for industrial workers30 minutes ago
-
Bahrain Extends Solidarity and Support to Pakistan Amid Flood Devastation50 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser review bilateral ties50 minutes ago