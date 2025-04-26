PA Speaker, ministers condemn terrorism, urge people to stand united

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, ministers Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Sardar Abdur Rehman Kanju condemned the menace of terrorism but hailed the security forces for their relentless pursuit that was defeating nefarious designs of the anti-country elements.

Speaking at a convention in Multan, the Punjab Assembly Speaker underscored Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terror, reminding the audience that country had lost over 80,000 lives including schoolchildren, brave soldiers, and civilians.

He condemned India's false narrative against Pakistan, it's stance on Indus Water Treaty and it's support and funding for anti-state elements in Balochistan. He also warned against misinformation campaigns on social media platforms.

He, however, said that despite enormous economic losses, the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was defeating terrorism and had emerged as a responsible and economically stable state.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker strongly criticized India for making life miserable for all minorities be it Muslims or Christians.

He said, the PML-N leadership saved the country from default threat and now all the economic indicators were positive.

The government gave a substantial relief to people in power tariff and gave billions worth of package to provide relief to farmers.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari criticized the PTI founder for bringing militants back in the name of their resettlement and increasing circular debt by Rs 1500 billion.

He praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her novel steps and extraordinary huge funding diverted to poor segments of society including farmers to provide them relief.

He announced that technology would soon replace the meter readers within next fortnight, adding that people would themselves be able to click a photo of the meter and send it to the SDOs concerned for bill calculation.

Minister of State for Power Abdur Rehman Kanju said on the occasion that PML-N workers should stand united and gear up their energies to serve the people. He said the PML-N leaders preferred state over politics and that's why the economy was now stable and out of the default threat.

He said, "We all need to work together to muster up people's support for the party and continue the country's drive to development and prosperity under the PML-N leadership."