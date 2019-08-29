(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Aggrieved with the treasury benches the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday complained the apathy of treasury benches towards them.

Leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani said that the treasury benches used to ignore opposition on every forum whether it was distribution of funds or answering to the questions in the House.

Akram Khan Durrani said the treasury benches use critical words for the opposition in reply to the questions. He said the opposition wanted smooth functioning of the House but if such attitude would continue they would be forced to protest, he warned.

He said the opposition members have lot of proof of corruption committed in education department and demanded a meeting with secretary education as part it to present those evidences to him.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani however said that a meeting should be arranged and asked the Advisor to take action against the elements involved in corruption in the light of the findings of the meeting.

Earlier, Advisor Ziaullah Bangash in response to a question of Nighat Orakzai regarding appointment of VC Abbottabad University of Science and Technology and misappropriation of funds by project director of the varisty, said Dr Iftikhar Ahmed has been appointed VC of the varisty and there was not corruption committed in utilization of funds.

Minister for Energy and Power told the House in a written reply that as many as 474 recruitments were made in KP Oil and Gas Company Ltd during the last five years including 81 contract employees, 113 daily wages and others.

Meanwhile Speaker Mushtaq Ghani constituted a committee comprising three opposition and three treasury members to look into matter of molestation of children in the province and give its suggestions in this regard to the House.

Responding to call attention notice of Abdul Salam regarding increasing incident of children molestation in the province, Minister for Information Shaukat Yosafzai also expressed concerns and said that the police were taking action against such people.

He said that it was a mindset that needed to be stopped through strict legal action, adding that the existing laws in this regard needed to be reviewed.

Earlier, KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority (amendment) bill, 2019 and KP Land Acquisition (Amendment) bill, 2019 were tabled in the House.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday, August 30 at 10:30 am.