PA speaker pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces and country’s political leadership for inflicting crushing defeat on India

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker (PA) Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that nation is celebrating a day of gratitude and paying homage to the strategic acumen of Pakistan's military and diplomatic leadership.

He said this while addressing the ceremony held in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur here on Friday. The ceremony began with recitation from Holy Quran. He also praised the political leadership for demonstrating admirable foresight and unity. He emphasized that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in a spirit of political solidarity and prays for the continued strength of the country's leadership. He extended special appreciation to journalists and media organizations for their responsible reporting and for upholding journalistic integrity in challenging times.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, “We are grateful to the Allah Almighty that the nation today can proudly say that no sacrifice will be spared in protecting every inch of our land. We are advocates of peace and seek dialogue in the region, but our desire for peace should never be considered weakness. Any adventurism will be met with a swift and decisive response.”

He emphasized that Pakistan's current stance includes the demand for "Composite Dialogue," which must address critical issues such as Article 370-A and the Indus Waters Treaty.

While referring to Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism, the Speaker said, “It is Pakistan that has lost nearly 90,000 lives—this reality cannot be ignored by the world.”

He warned against using false flag operations like Pulwama or Pahalgam to gain political mileage without providing credible evidence, adding that Pakistan will no longer remain silent in such cases.

He said that under the pretext of terrorism, attempts had been made to target issues like Kashmir and the Indus Waters, but facts could not be distorted.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan clarified that Pakistan, along with its friendly nations, was seriously committed to resolving the Pakistan-India conflict through diplomatic channels.

He described Pakistan’s relationships with Turkiye and China as “sweeter than honey” and “deeper than the ocean.”

Criticizing Indian leadership, he said, “The Modi government is in war hysteria, and after losing six aircraft, it has brought embarrassment upon itself. Even their own citizens are now questioning their leadership.”