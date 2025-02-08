PA Speaker pledges to uphold democratic principles, parliamentary supremacy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining democratic principles, constitutional values, and the supremacy of parliament.

While presenting the approved Lahore Charter at the first joint regional conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia – 2025 on Saturday, he emphasized the promotion of parliamentary oversight, accountability, and transparency to restore public trust in institutions, strengthen parliamentary democracy, and advance inclusive development in the region.

He stated that distinguished speakers, presiding officers, and delegates from CPA Asia and Southeast Asia branches had convened in Lahore to adopt the charter with a collective commitment. He recognized that parliaments play a crucial role in ensuring inclusive governance, establishing accountability, and upholding the rights and aspirations of all citizens.

Highlighting regional challenges such as climate change, socio-economic inequality, and rapid technological transformation, he stressed the need for joint legislation, modern policymaking, and inter-parliamentary cooperation. He underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a fundamental pillar for regional collaboration, mutual understanding, and lasting peace.

The Speaker advocated for empowering local governance structures to ensure equitable development and efficient public service delivery. He expressed concern over the negative impact of misinformation, hate speech, and digital corruption on public trust and democratic values. He emphasized the collective responsibility of parliaments to address socio-economic disparities, ensure equal access to healthcare and education, and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stressed that equal representation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minorities in the legislative process is vital for democratic justice and national progress. He commended the Punjab Assembly for hosting this historic conference, which provided a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration, and legislative innovation among CPA branches in Asia and Southeast Asia.

Reiterating his commitment to democratic principles, he assured that parliamentary oversight, accountability, and transparency would be enhanced to restore public confidence in governance.

He pledged to foster constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and inclusive legislation to strengthen democratic values. Legislative measures would be introduced to activate local governments for efficient public service delivery, fair resource distribution, and greater accountability.

Addressing regional challenges, he called for mutual cooperation and exchange of best practices. He emphasized the need for effective legislation on environmental protection, measures to reduce air pollution, and the promotion of sustainable urban planning. He advocated for cross-border cooperation to develop a collective strategy against climate change.

Regarding technology, he stressed the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies. He called for measures to combat misinformation, hate speech, and fake news, while simultaneously ensuring freedom of expression. He highlighted the necessity of legal reforms to promote equality in healthcare and education, particularly for marginalized communities.

He pledged to ensure greater participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and minorities in legislative and policymaking processes. He also advocated for strengthening inter-parliamentary relations to tackle regional challenges through parliamentary diplomacy.

The Speaker acknowledged and congratulated the National Assembly of Pakistan for being designated as the Regional Secretariat and Permanent Headquarters of CPA Asia. He urged all CPA Asia and Southeast Asia speakers, presiding officers, and delegates to uphold the principles of the Lahore Charter and integrate them into their legislative agendas. He assured that continuous evaluation and improvement measures would be implemented for these principles. Additionally, he emphasized fostering partnerships with civil society, academic institutions, and the private sector to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and modernization in governance. He called for capacity-building initiatives to further strengthen parliamentary institutions, enabling them to effectively address evolving global challenges.