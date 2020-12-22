UrduPoint.com
PA Speaker Questions Why Funds For Wazirabad Institute Of Cardiology Not Released

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:16 PM

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology not released

Pervaiz Elahi- PML-Q and Punjab Assembly Speaker, has expressed anger over non-implementation of decisions made by the house, saying that the assembly should be shut down if its decision were not to be accepted.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) The funds approved for Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology was not released for the last six months, said Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday.

Non- existence of Wazirabad Instituted of Cardiology in the area caused huge trouble for the citizens.

“The budget for the hospital was delayed,” said Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi, questioning that what was the benefit of a budget that was kept moving from one committee to another. He also stated that all the administrative affairs were facing a delay due to non-availability of funds for the project which had also been praised by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

But it is not just the administrative affairs as, the speaker said 200 cardiac patients had been awaiting surgery as there were no funds.

He declared the Finance Committee of Development as the biggest hurdle in the PTI government executing the project and later forwarded the issue to the Special Committee 12 for further action.

According to the PML-Q leader, he had also raised the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but to no avail. “What the government is doing. Why the budget passed by the assembly is not being released,” he asked. The assembly should be shut if the decisions made by the House were not accepted, Pervaiz remarked in anguish.

More Stories From Pakistan

