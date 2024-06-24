PA Speaker Reacts To Zubair's Allegations Of Bajwa-Nawaz Meeting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Malik Ahmad Khan says General Bajwa never met or even spoke to Nawaz Sharif on the phone.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan dismissed allegations made by former party leader Muhammad Zubair concerning a meeting between PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.
"General Bajwa never met or even spoke to Nawaz Sharif on the phone," stated Malik Ahmed Khan during a media interaction. He challenged Zubair to specify the time and place of the alleged meetings and asserted that the involved parties have the right to pursue legal action against Zubair's claims.
Khan said that PTI members are calling for a judicial commission to investigate Zubair's statements.
He criticized the politicization of Operation Azm-e-Istahkam, emphasizing that assemblies should resolve issues and highlighting the nation's historical unity in the face of threats. He recalled the positive outcomes of the National Action Plan.
The Speaker also commented that the opposition’s current conduct will be judged by history. He stressed that the success of Operation Azm-e-Istahkam is crucial for national survival. He expressed his reservations about military courts, stating his opposition to them.
Khan advocated for unconventional methods to address terrorism and called for political parties to collaborate. He strongly opposed the politics of sit-ins.
