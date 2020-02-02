UrduPoint.com
PA Speaker Says Snow Festival To Boost Tourism In KP Event Continues To Attract Tourists, Snow Gamers On Second Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:10 PM

PA Speaker says snow festival to boost tourism in KP Event continues to attract tourists, snow gamers on second day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Galiyat Snow Festival 2020 continued to attract tourists, snow gamers and fans of chilling winter on the second day to enjoy colorful activities in the scenic Nathiagali and other serene spots in Galiyat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Sunday visited the stalls in Ayubia and termed the initiative a great step towards promoting tourism in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in boosting tourism to attract tourists, create jobs for youth and local populace and generate revenue.

Mushtaq Ghani said the tourist spots would be developed along modern lines in Hazara division and elsewhere to facilitate tourists. Organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the three-day festival is featuring skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, Vlog, archery competitions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities.

"Tourists are coming in droves, and they are taking part in various competitions and enjoying the festival in the scenic Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Khanispur, Mushkpuri Top," said an organizer.

He said that over 100 of participants showed their skills in skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, biking, snow hiking, bonfire, tug-of-war, snow football, camping, Vlog, archery, competitions, food stalls, snow cartoons, jeep rally and other activities.

Women tourists also took part in the snow-tubing competitions and took selfies with the snow boy and snow cartoons. Food and night music are also part of the gala, which added colors to the event. Famous singers and artistes including Laila Khan and others performed and enthralled the audience.

Jeep rally from Kozagali to Nathiagali and other concluding activities will be held today (Monday), the last day of the festival.

