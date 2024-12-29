Open Menu

PA Speaker Stresses Dialogue To Resolve Political Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PA speaker stresses dialogue to resolve political issues

BURAWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues.

Speaking to the media, while attending the wedding reception of nephew of Rana Aamir Karim Khan, Secretary Coordination to the Chief Minister Punjab, he criticised the growing trend of treating criminal acts as a political right, stating that acts like arson, vandalism and destruction of properties could not be justified under any circumstances.

The speaker stressed the need for negotiations, stressing that dialogue are essential in politics. Responding to a question, he referred to the May-9 incident as a “dark stain on Pakistan’s history” and called for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter. “Those responsible must be brought to justice,” he added.

APP/aaj

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Marriage Criminals Media Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

22 minutes ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

38 minutes ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

2 hours ago
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

3 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

5 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan