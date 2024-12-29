PA speaker stresses dialogue to resolve political issues

(@FahadShabbir)

BURAWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues.

Speaking to the media, while attending the wedding reception of nephew of Rana Aamir Karim Khan, Secretary Coordination to the Chief Minister Punjab, he criticised the growing trend of treating criminal acts as a political right, stating that acts like arson, vandalism and destruction of properties could not be justified under any circumstances.

The speaker stressed the need for negotiations, stressing that dialogue are essential in politics. Responding to a question, he referred to the May-9 incident as a “dark stain on Pakistan’s history” and called for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the matter. “Those responsible must be brought to justice,” he added.

