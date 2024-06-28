PA Speaker Suspends Membership Of 11 Opposition MPAs
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday suspended the membership of 11 opposition members for causing disruption and chaos during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's speech.
According to the Punjab Assembly spokesperson, during the session of the Punjab Assembly on Friday, opposition members violated rules, tore up copies of the agenda, used unparliamentary language, targeted the Leader of the House, and dishonored the sanctity of the House during Maryam Nawaz Sharif's speech.
Consequently, the Speaker suspended the membership of the following opposition members: Zulfiqar Ali (PP-76), Rana Shahbaz Ahmad (PP-130), Muhammad Arif (PP-133), Muhammad Tayyab Rashid (PP-141), Muhammad Imtiaz Mahmood (PP-155), Hafiz Farhat Abbas (PP-157), Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi (PP-258), Rana Aurangzeb (PP-276), Shoaib Ameer (PP-281), Osama Asghar (PP-282), and Asad Abbas (PP-18). They are banned from attending 15 sittings of the Assembly.
