PA Speaker Takes Notices Of Marriage Ceremonies In Bagh-e-Jinnah

PA Speaker takes notices of marriage ceremonies in Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday while taking notice of marriage ceremonies in Bagh-e-Jinnah, directed the Parliamentary Secrectary to probe into the matter.

The Speaker issued these directions during current session of Punjab Assembly, in which PML-N MPA Bao Akhtar Ali pointed out incident of marriage ceremony held in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 40 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

PML-N MPA Bao Akhtar while pointing out the matter said that as per Punjab Horticulture Authority, the marriage ceremonies could not be organized in the parks, adding that marriage ceremonies were being organized in Bagh-e-Jinnah illegally.

Addressing on the occasion, PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that it was responsibility of the government to provide education to people, adding that in this regard, Supreme Court of Pakistan had also passed the verdict but the decision was not implemented.

He said that private schools should charge reasonable fee for education as people could not afford the higher fees.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the government should monitor the fee structure in the province.

During the session, Punjab Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution regarding women empowerment. The Women MPAs also demanded to provide them representation according to population ratio.

On completion of the agenda, the Speaker adjourned the session till March 10 (Wednesday) at 3 pm.

