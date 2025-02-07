PA Speaker terms CPA conference opportunity for regional cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday welcomed distinguished guests and participants at the first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference at the Punjab Assembly, calling it a great honour to host such a prestigious gathering.

In his welcome address, he expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Punjab Assembly and the people of Punjab to all attendees, including National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Zambian MP Dr. Christopher Kalila, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, and Maldives People's Majlis Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim. He said that their participation reaffirmed a collective commitment to meaningful dialogue and cooperation in tackling pressing global challenges.

Praising the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted its indispensable role in fostering international partnerships, bridging diverse nations, and facilitating collaboration on governance, policy-making, and legislative affairs. He reaffirmed the Punjab Assembly’s dedication to providing an environment conducive to insightful discussions and productive engagement.

The speaker noted that Pakistan, particularly Lahore, was renowned for its hospitality, ensuring a memorable experience for all guests. He stressed the importance of proactive and adaptive governance models in a rapidly evolving world, highlighting the crucial role of elected representatives at the grassroots level in both urban and rural development. Strong local governments, he said, were the cornerstone of democratic institutions and vital for shaping policies that effectively address public needs.

He also underscored the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on governance, information dissemination, and employment landscapes. "While AI offers avenues for efficiency and progress, it also presents unprecedented challenges, such as the spread of misinformation." He urged policymakers to prepare legal and governance frameworks that could adapt to an uncertain and evolving future.

Discussing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he expressed deep concern over the slow progress towards an inclusive and just society. It was unacceptable, he said, that in 2025 disparities still existed in legislative protections for women, children, people with disabilities, and religious and ethnic minorities. He said addressing these inequalities was a prerequisite for meaningful and sustainable progress.

The speaker also highlighted climate change as a defining challenge of the time, calling it a crucial test for parliamentary governance. He noted that the effects of environmental degradation extended far beyond rising temperatures, necessitating urgent legislative and policy action.

The conference served as a platform for sharing ideas, exchanging experiences, and formulating policies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of global governance.

Malik Ahmad Khan stressed the collective responsibility of representatives to formulate policies that safeguarded the environment for future generations. He noted that the themes of the conference were carefully curated to address the shared challenges faced by nations in the region.

Highlighting success stories, he pointed out that governments, parliaments, and civil societies had devised innovative solutions to pressing issues. He described the conference as a golden opportunity to exchange experiences, learn from one another, and develop strategies that promote regional cooperation and collective resilience.

"As we move forward, we hope that the Lahore Charter, which we shall adopt at the conclusion of this conference, serves as a guiding light for development, peace, and prosperity," he stated. He also commended Punjab Assembly Secretary General Amir Habib Chaudhry and his team for ensuring the seamless organization of the conference. Additionally, he acknowledged the privilege of hosting senior parliamentarians and former speakers, expressing gratitude to Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, Saeed Ahmad Khan Manais, Khawaja Manshaullah Butt, and Zakia Shahnawaz for their valuable contributions.

Later, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while addressing the CPA conference as chief guest said that gathering at Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference was a testament of shared commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable future for respective countries and regions.

He congratulated Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for holding this conference and getting everyone together.

He said there was a long gap since a last regional meeting held in Islamabad in 2019 to strengthen parliamentary ties, foster closer regional cooperation, collaborate and advancing democracy, good governance and sustainable development in our region.

He said, "We are pleased to welcome Maldives back to our commonwealth parliamentary fraternity."

Ayaz Sadiq said that the two countries had along history of parliamentary cooperation and presence would enrich their joint pursuit for democratic south Asia.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared historic ties, mutual respect, collaboration and remained committed in advancing peace, trade and cooperation.

Similarly, Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed longstanding friendship, adding, "We appreciate Malaysia role in promoting regional peace and development and look forward to enhance parliamentary and economic cooperation."

He said, "We miss the absence of Parliament of Bangladesh but I believe in the wisdom of Bangladesh's leadership and hope for early return of democratic institution their."

He further said that it was heartening to note the presence of provincial and regional speakers of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said he had an honour of hosting Pakistan's 18th Speaker conference in Pakistan for ensuring parliamentary supremacy to enhance performance and effective oversight.

He said that after 18th amendment he appreciated Punjab Assembly for bringing their rules and procedures in conformity with constitution and at par with National Assembly for effective parliamentary functions.

He further said that one of the major milestone of 18th Speaker conference was creation of first ever Pakistan National Group of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to ensure better coordination between legislators, paving way for meaningful role in commonwealth fraternity.

Democracy across the globe was facing challenges of populism, polarization and elite capture, he said.

He further said, "In the National Assembly of Pakistan since 2014 we have introduced parliamentary courses, being taught in many universities across the country." Ayaz Sadiq said, "We have also offered courses for other parliaments as well."

He said, "With phenomenon of collaborative governance, we can enable our respective struggling democracies to win confidence of our directorate and to check onslaught of fake news and disinformation."

He said, "Our democratic order is successfully struggling to answer poverty, climate change, digital transformation, public health and much more."

The National Assembly Speaker said that national and provincial governments succeeded in establishing strong collaborative network of civil bureaucracy, civil society and communities for ensuring better service delivery mechanism.

He said that under dynamic leadership of first woman Chief Minister in Punjab some landmark initiatives had been taken for under privileged and marginalized section of society. Initiatives included fully funded scholarships for deserving youth, schemes for farmers, housing for homeless and even schemes for persons with disabilities, he added. He said that such fine examples of collaborative governance were also evident in Sindh where state of health sector and housing facilities made available for flood victims of 2022 through public private partnership.

He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through its Ehsaas Programme, Balochistan through numerous schemes of IT based services, provision of cost effective solar panels to remote community, addressing growing challenges of energy deficiency and expansion of mining industry on modern footing to provide job opportunities were few examples which reflected common resolve to reach out and serve the masses.

The Speaker said, "South and South Asia are rich in culture, economic diversity, ecological significance yet we have faced common challenges that required a united response. We have many lessons to learn from each other which can be replicated to get solutions to our common problems."

A unique maternal health care of Sri Lanka was model that needed to be replicated, he maintained.

He said that to tackle challenges parliamentary exchanges and interactions were best available platforms to ensure meaningful collaborations.

He said that as elected representatives it was their responsibility of ensuring governance and serve all citizens equally and effectively.

Ayaz Sadiq said that challenges of poverty, climate change, digital transformation and public health demanded transnational cooperation. It was a shared belief that nation's economic growth must be inclusive, empowering marginalized and providing equitable opportunities to all, he added.

He said, "Decision of instituting a permanent secretariat of CPA Asia to be based in National Assembly of Pakistan would bring discipline and on behalf of National Assembly of Pakistan I assure this august forum a complete consideration."

He said, "Let us devise joint strategy for tackling climate change, ensuring regional peace, connectivity and inclusive economic development."

There was need to build consensus on environmental policies, promote cross border conversation of projects, ensure sustainability and legislators must regulate artificial intelligence, expand digital access, he said.

This conference must pave way for innovative solutions, enduring cooperation for an inclusive resilient and sustainable future, he added.

Earlier, souvenirs were given to distinguished guests.

Ayaz Sadiq welcomed and thanked Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif, Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed, Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and distinguished delegates, MNAs, MPAs and senators for attending the conference.

Dr Jagath Wickramaratne from Sri Lanka, Dr Christopher Kalila from Zambia, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom from Malaysia, and Ahmed Nazim from the Maldives also addressed the conference .

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Chairperson Dr Christopher Kalila addressing the First Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, said that it was a positive development to hold a joint conference in the Asia and Southeast Asia region after a long time. He thanked the Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and all the organizers for successfully hosting the conference. He further mentioned that the long-standing issue of CPA’s legal status was now nearing resolution.

He said the CPA Status Bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons on December 18, 2024, and had also received royal assent.

He said the role of the CPA International Executive Committee and Secretary-General Stephen Twigg in this progress was commendable. The future of the CPA was bright, and this conference would create more opportunities for cooperation among members, he added.

While addressing the gathering, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah emphasized the need to work on class divisions and the rights of minorities. He said, "Through this conference, we must promote regional and global relations." He also praised Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for organizing Asia’s first CPA conference in Punjab.

CPA Secretary-General Mr. Mataya, while addressing the conference, said that this was a new opportunity to formulate a strategy by making legislation in a new direction. He emphasized the importance of strengthening and stabilizing the parliament.

During the conference, the Speaker of Selangor, Malaysia, Lau Weng San, said that the Punjab Assembly’s initiative to host this parliamentary conference was commendable. He said that this event would help them understand and improve each other's parliamentary systems.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, UK, Nusrat Ghani said that constructive criticism in parliamentary democracy could help improve the democratic system. She highlighted the need to make the platforms of CPA and IPA more effective.

Earlier, a special documentary on the Punjab Assembly was also screened during the session.