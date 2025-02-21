PA Speaker terms holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference a significant milestone

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday termed holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference as significant milestone in the parliamentary journey of the Punjab Assembly.

A special ceremony was held at the Punjab Assembly to acknowledge the successful hosting of the 1st CPA Asia and South East Asia Regional Conference, said a press release issued here.

The event recognized the contributions of assembly officials, staff and partner institutions by awarding honorary shields.

The Speaker said, "Holding of the conference represents a major diplomatic achievement at the international level."

He extended congratulations to Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amer Habib and his team for their exemplary arrangements and tireless efforts in ensuring the conference’s success.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further emphasized that the inclusion of the Punjab Assembly in the CPA Asia Executive Committee was a testament to its effective leadership and parliamentary capabilities.

He attributed the success of this conference to teamwork and outstanding arrangements, wherein all relevant institutions exhibited exemplary performance.

He also declared the designation of Pakistan as the CPA Asia Regional Secretariat a remarkable honor, asserting that this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the continued hosting of such prestigious international events in the future.

During the ceremony honorary shields were given away.