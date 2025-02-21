Open Menu

PA Speaker Terms Holding Of 1st CPA Asia And Southeast Asia Regional Conference A Significant Milestone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:30 PM

PA Speaker terms holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference a significant milestone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday termed holding of 1st CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference as significant milestone in the parliamentary journey of the Punjab Assembly.

A special ceremony was held at the Punjab Assembly to acknowledge the successful hosting of the 1st CPA Asia and South East Asia Regional Conference, said a press release issued here.

The event recognized the contributions of assembly officials, staff and partner institutions by awarding honorary shields.

The Speaker said, "Holding of the conference represents a major diplomatic achievement at the international level."

He extended congratulations to Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amer Habib and his team for their exemplary arrangements and tireless efforts in ensuring the conference’s success.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further emphasized that the inclusion of the Punjab Assembly in the CPA Asia Executive Committee was a testament to its effective leadership and parliamentary capabilities.

He attributed the success of this conference to teamwork and outstanding arrangements, wherein all relevant institutions exhibited exemplary performance.

He also declared the designation of Pakistan as the CPA Asia Regional Secretariat a remarkable honor, asserting that this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the continued hosting of such prestigious international events in the future.

During the ceremony honorary shields were given away.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

34 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

35 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

1 hour ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

1 hour ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan