PA Speaker underscores need for political stability in country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday underscored the need for political stability in the country.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly here, he said that people who were making efforts for ensuring stability in the country should be given due credit. He said, "People know very well that who are creating instability in the country."

The Speaker said that it was very unfortunate that narrative which fans unrest and chaos get popular.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working on 84 big development projects in the province with full dedication and good strategy.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that country and its armed forces had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism, adding that acknowledgment of these sacrifices by American President Donald Trump was a positive development.

Regrading Khyber Pakhtunkhwa situation, the speaker said that restoration of law and order was the basic responsibility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should sit with security institutions and sort out effective solution of security situation.