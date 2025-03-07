Open Menu

PA Speaker Underscores Need For Political Stability In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 09:53 PM

PA Speaker underscores need for political stability in country

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday underscored the need for political stability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday underscored the need for political stability in the country.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly here, he said that people who were making efforts for ensuring stability in the country should be given due credit. He said, "People know very well that who are creating instability in the country."

The Speaker said that it was very unfortunate that narrative which fans unrest and chaos get popular.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was working on 84 big development projects in the province with full dedication and good strategy.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that country and its armed forces had rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism, adding that acknowledgment of these sacrifices by American President Donald Trump was a positive development.

Regrading Khyber Pakhtunkhwa situation, the speaker said that restoration of law and order was the basic responsibility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister should sit with security institutions and sort out effective solution of security situation.

Recent Stories

PA Speaker underscores need for political stabilit ..

PA Speaker underscores need for political stability in country

2 minutes ago
 Police launches crackdown against over speeding

Police launches crackdown against over speeding

2 minutes ago
 First lunar eclipse of this year on March 14

First lunar eclipse of this year on March 14

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary KP chairs meeting on energy & powe ..

Chief Secretary KP chairs meeting on energy & power sector

2 minutes ago
 National development impossible without active par ..

National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqb ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt allocates portfolios to newly inducte ..

Federal govt allocates portfolios to newly inducted cabinet members

13 minutes ago
CM Maryam pays surprise visits to various city are ..

CM Maryam pays surprise visits to various city areas to check quality of ongoing ..

13 minutes ago
 Final ultimatum issued to educational institutions ..

Final ultimatum issued to educational institutions for traffic management

13 minutes ago
 IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply during Ra ..

IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

13 minutes ago
 Decision to bring PWPA under Home dept

Decision to bring PWPA under Home dept

13 minutes ago
 CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income g ..

CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt

2 hours ago
 480-kg substandard ghee destroyed

480-kg substandard ghee destroyed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan