PA Speaker urges all political forces to join hands against smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that smog had become a national issue and all political forces must end their differences for the sake of saving lives of innocent people.

Chairing a special Punjab Assembly session on smog here on, he stated that lung diseases were increasing, which was disrupting lives. He noted that every year, there was a 20 percent increase in respiratory illnesses in Lahore and surrounding areas due to smog.

He acknowledged that political differences would not disappear, but he urged members to remember that regardless of technological advancements, the most crucial task remained communication with one another. He said that without public participation, this issue could escalate into a disaster. He called on honorable members to recognize that this was a national cause. “If we do not change our way of life, conditions will not improve. If we wish to survive, change is necessary,” he said, urging the members to take this responsibility seriously, as they were elected to represent their Constituencies. He encouraged constructive criticism wherever needed.

During the session, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the House about government’s smog control measures, saying that 11 areas in Lahore had been designated as smog hot-spots, with Shimla Hill being the most affected. A "Green Lockdown" will be enforced in these areas starting tomorrow, with an official notification issued, she added.

She informed that under the Green Lockdown, all construction activities within a one-kilometer radius of Shimla Hill and surrounding areas would be strictly prohibited, and the use of commercial generators would be banned.

Chingchi rickshaws would be restricted from these zones, and open barbecue activities would be prohibited after 8 p.m, she said, adding that heavy transport vehicles would also be restricted, and 50 percent of office employees would work from home.

She said, "The Punjab government's Operation Clean-Up against environmental violations is underway, with two factories sealed and fines totaling 200,000 rupees imposed for causing pollution. Additionally, three brick kilns and four plastic melting plants have been demolished. Several food outlets in Model Town were sealed due to smoke emissions. Trolleys carrying sand and soil have been instructed to use covers, reducing dust on roads. Efforts against plastic bags are progressing quickly. Actions have also been taken against polluting vehicles, with 296 vehicles fined, penalties amounting to Rs.592,000 and 102 vehicles were impounded. Under the Chief Minister’s directive, 30 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore along with e-bikes."

The senior minister appealed to the public to support the fight against smog and report violations by calling 1373.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar stated that the water table was dropping by over 2 percent, as noted by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. He requested time for a detailed discussion on the smog issue till tomorrow.

Later, the session was adjourned until tomorrow at 2 PM.