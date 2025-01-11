PA Speaker Urges Political Forces, Civil Society Media To Engage In Dialogue
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan urged all political forces, civil society and the media to come together and engage in dialogue on the pressing issues facing the country.
He said this while addressing a panel discussion at 'ThinkFest 2025' at Alhamra hall on Saturday. He said, "We must rise above prejudices and hold meaningful discussions on societal divisions to promote national stability."
He said that burning home of anyone was not political right of anybody. He said, "If being a speaker he does not maintain neutrality in the house but claims it then it is wrong thing." He said that it was very important to demonstrate what you preach.
It was high time to differentiate between crime and politics, adding that solutions were not possible in the absence of dialogue, he added.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad said popularity was not a new phenomenon, as it was enjoyed by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. "However, the real question is: what did we accomplish when we have an opportunity?"
The significant panel discussion was held at Alhamra and attended by prominent political, social and journalistic figures. Participants included Senator Ali Zafar, politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and senior journalist Mehmal Sarfraz among others.
During the seminar, detailed discussions were held on the growing political extremism in Pakistan, public polarisation, and restoration of democratic norms. The participants unanimously agreed that open dialogue was essential for political stability and all stakeholders must understand their responsibilities to steer the country out of existing challenges.
