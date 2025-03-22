PA Speaker Visits District Jail Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday visited the district jail Kasur
and participated in Iftar ceremony with inmates.
The speaker also distributed prizes among the inmates who won Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool
(PBUH) and Talawat competitions held during 'Iftar' ceremony.
Speaking on this ocassion, the speaker said that he had visited the jail many times in the past but
this time he had noticed a change.
He said that small manufacturing units of shoes, bulbs and furniture had been set up in the jail
to make inmates skillful.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had started various
public welfare oriented projects and steps were also being taken for uplift of the deprived segments
of the society.
He also visited manufacturing units of shoes, bulbs and furniture which were set up under public
private partnership.
A special chair was presented to the speaker made by the inmate while Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan
gave a prize of Rs 50,000 to the inmate who made the chair.
