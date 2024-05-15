PA Special Committee-3 Takes Strong Notice Of Illegal Sand Mining, Overloading
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The inaugural meeting of the Special Committee-3 of the Punjab Assembly,
chaired by Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, marked
a decisive step towards tackling the pressing issues of illegal sand mining
and the damage caused by overloaded vehicles on highways.
The meeting, held here on Wednesday, also observed the attendance of
Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and Minister for Communications and
Works Sohaib Ahmed Malik, alongside Punjab Assembly members Mushtaq
Ahmed, Shaukat Raja, Sardar Muhammad Ali, and officials concerned.
The committee engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the detrimental
impact of overloaded sand trolleys on road infrastructure. Participants voiced
significant concerns over the unlawful extraction and transportation of sand,
highlighting the severe repercussions of such activities on public property
and safety.
The meeting underscored the urgent need to fortify mechanisms that prevent
vehicles exceeding proposed weight limits from accessing highways. There
was unanimous agreement on the necessity for strict enforcement of load
management policies to safeguard the integrity of the road network.
Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani asserted the government's zero-tolerance stance
on illegal sand leases and mining. He emphasized that highways were public
property, built with taxpayers' money. "We will not allow overloaded heavy
vehicles to destroy these vital assets", he added.
Addressing past mismanagement, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani lamented the
exploitation of the department of Mines and Minerals under previous administrations,
which he described as treating public resources like a free-for-all. "Under Chief
Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's leadership, we are committed to using Punjab's
mineral wealth for the public good. Holding those who have plundered public
assets accountable is imperative."
Highlighting the financial toll of illegal activities, Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani revealed
that the national treasury incurs losses amounting to millions of rupees daily due
to sand theft and unauthorized mining. He shared his personal involvement in a recent
raid at Sakhi Sarwar, where he uncovered illegal sand transportation operations
facilitated by local officials accepting bribes of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 per trolley.
"Such illegal activities will no longer be tolerated," vowed Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani.
Minister for Communications Sohaib Ahmed Malik reassured that the C&W Department,
in collaboration with the Departments of Mines & Minerals, and Transport, would
address all identified issues with utmost dedication.
Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan announced the development of a robust
mechanism to strictly curb overloading, ensuring the protection and longevity of
the province’s road infrastructure.
Recent Stories
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea5 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog Committee reviews actions taken against smog reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal5 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System16 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels program launched in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Ahmadzai Wazir tribe of South Waziristan urges border crossing on ID card basis16 minutes ago
-
Wazir, Mehsud tribes agree to resolve their issues amicably26 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives26 minutes ago
-
Several projects being initiated to address drop-out issue: Tarakai26 minutes ago
-
Police arrests two suspects with raw liquor46 minutes ago
-
Makkah’s Soqia Water Society to distribute 12 mln chilled bottles among Hajj pilgrims46 minutes ago