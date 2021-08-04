PA staffer death bereaves Deputy Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the Senior stenographer of the Assembly Secretariat, Mohammad Warid.

In a condolence statement issued here on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker paid glowing tributes to deceased staffer and said that late Mohammad warid was a diligent, sincere and humble person and had always performed his duties with honesty and dedication.

He said that filling of the vacuum created due to the death of Mohammad Warid will take long time.

Deputy Speaker prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.