PA Standing Committee Takes Notice Lack Of Facilities In MPAs' Hostel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:51 PM

Standing Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Housing and Library met in the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Standing Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Housing and library met in the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan here on Thursday.

The Committee took notice of the lack of basic facilities in MPAs' Hostel and expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of C&W Department.

Besides, MPAs Babar Saleem, Khalid Khan, Baseerat Khan and Hafiz Hassamuddin, the Executive Engineer (XEN) Communication and Works (C&W), Sohail Idrees, Additional Secretary Mohammad Mahir, Director Finance Arsala Khan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The members of the provincial assembly said that the concerned authorities of the C&W Department have failed in provision of necessary facilities in the hostel.

During the last period, they said the authorities had wasted time through mere paper work and miserably failed in taking any practical step.

The Deputy Speaker while expressing anguish over the situation asked the concerned authorities for bringing change in their attitude and directed them for presentation of the record of last five years in the next meeting of the committee.

He also directed the concerned department for preparing a comprehensive PC-1 regarding MPAs' Hostel forthwith and taking immediate steps for provision of uniform facilities in the hostel.

