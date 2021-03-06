UrduPoint.com
PA Standing Committees Inactive Due To Opposition's Absence: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that running the House was as much responsibility of the opposition as it was of the government.

He was replying to the opposition in the Punjab Assembly session which started one hour and 30 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

He said that the standing committees were inactive because of the opposition members who merely came to the House, to mark presence and disappeared.

The Law Minister introduced nine ordinances and five bills in the House.

Among the ordinances and bills, introduced in the House included Punjab Local Government Amendment Ordinance 2021, Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Ordinance, Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Ordinance, Emerson University Multan Ordinance, Thal University Bhakkar Bill, Punjab Women's Hostels Authority, Punjab Women's Enforcement Property Rights Bill and Lahore Central business Development Authority Bill.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly session till Monday at 2 pm.

