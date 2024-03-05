PA Summoned On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 09:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Governor of Sindh in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by clause (a) of Article 109 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 has been pleased to summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on Thursday.
The session will be held at 3pm in the Sindh Assembly Building.
