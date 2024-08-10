PA To Hold Special Session On Minorities On Aug 11: Azma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said there will be a historic session of the Punjab Assembly on minorities on August 11.
Addressing a press conference at the DGPR on Saturday, she said: "Our mission is to eliminate the sense of fear, insecurity and deprivation among the minorities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, historic measures are being taken to ensure protection of minorities' rights."
The minister said a resolution would be presented in the Punjab Assembly on August 11 to mark National Minorities Day, and the services of religious minorities would be acknowledged.
Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, speaking at the press conference, said this year's August 11 would be a significant day in Pakistan's history as, for the first time in Punjab's history, the International Day of Minorities would be observed at the Punjab Assembly.
On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that people would be free to go to their places of worship. Today, the Punjab government is taking historic steps to fulfill this promise.
Azma Bukhari said CM Maryam Nawaz distributed grants among Christian community during Easter in Maryamabad and initiated the harvest festival by personally harvesting crops during Baisakhi, making history with the enactment of the Sikh Marriage Act rules.
The provincial minister said the Minority Development Fund has been increased, and grants have also seen a significant rise. In response to a question, Azma expressed the desire that the opposition should participate in constructive work rather than causing disruptions and should stand with minorities on their National Day.
