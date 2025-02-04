PA to host CPA Regional Conference from Feb 7: speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that the Provincial Assembly

will host the Joint Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia & South-East Asia Regional

Conference from February 7 to 8.

The conference is expected to bring together parliamentarians, media representatives, and political

leaders across the region to discuss pressing issues and share experiences.

Talking to the media, with parliamentarians and journalists, after inaugurating media hall at the

Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the vital role the media

played in ensuring the success of the CPA Regional Conference.

He emphasized that media support was essential not only for the event’s smooth operation

but also for amplifying the impact of its discussions on regional governance and parliamentary

practices.

The speaker pointed out that the conference would offer an opportunity for journalists to engage

with global media experts and learn from their experiences.

He revealed that the Punjab Assembly had established its first dedicated media hall which is

designed to enhance working environment for journalists, making it easier for them to access

information and cover Assembly proceedings.

He assured the media that the Punjab Assembly would provide all possible support to facilitate

their professional duties and ensure an exchange of information during the conference.

He expressed deep appreciation for the media’s resilience and commitment to delivering truth,

even in difficult circumstances.

He reiterated that the Punjab Assembly remained steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding

the rights and freedoms of journalists, which he described as essential to the functioning

of democracy.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the government’s responsibility to ensure equitable

distribution of resources, particularly to underprivileged communities in Punjab.

He noted that addressing urban encroachments and managing city resources were among the government’s priorities, stressing that cities must be developed in a sustainable and orderly manner to support growing populations.

The speaker highlighted the need for policies that benefit marginalized communities. He underscored that a fair redistribution of resources was key to addressing inequality and fostering long-term societal stability.

"The government’s duty is to serve people, especially the most disadvantaged, and ensure they have

access to the resources necessary for a decent life," he said.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed concerns over terrorism, highlighting its negative impact on the country’s development. He stressed that terrorism threatened both security and economic growth. He said that the eradication of terrorism was critical for achieving peace, economic growth, and national unity.

The speaker also made a strong case for adopting China’s model of development, particularly its focus on infrastructure, industrialization, and poverty alleviation. He emphasized that Pakistan could greatly benefit from the lessons learned from China’s experience, especially in terms of regional economic cooperation and social development.

He affirmed his support for enhancing trade relations with neighboring countries. He emphasized that regional peace and stability were essential for prosperity of all countries in South Asia. He specifically pointed out that peace in Afghanistan was crucial for achieving stability in the entire region.

He stressed that the success of the CPA Regional Conference would be a step forward in strengthening parliamentary democracy and fostering stronger ties between countries in Asia and South-East Asia. He called on all stakeholders, including the media, to work together in making the event a success and to continue supporting the development of democratic institutions in the region.