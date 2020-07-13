UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA To Meet In Chambers On July 15

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

PA to meet in chambers on July 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session in the assembly chambers on July 15 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. with only 100 members from the treasury and the opposition to take part in the proceedings as a precaution against COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous session called to present budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was held, for the first time in the constitutional history of the province, at a local hotel to ward off spread of coronavirus by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the gazette notification, issued by the assembly secretariat here on Monday, it would be 23rd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly which would continue for two weeks and discuss implementation of the SOPs during the Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram observance. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is expected to chair the session.

Earlier today, the speaker chaired a video-link meeting of the business Advisory Committee of the Punjab Assembly which was attended by Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs Muhammad Muawiyya, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Opposition MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Secretary PA Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Enayatullah Lak.

It was decided that since the assembly chambers lacked space, 52 members from the treasury and 48 opposition members will take part in the session, while the rest would watch the House proceedings on television screens installed in the assembly cafeteria and the Committee Room.

The opposition will not point out quorum during the session while the opposition members will record their protest while standing in their seats instead of making a huddle in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting decided to wear masks and use hand sanitizers during the session while the members not wearing masks will be disallowed to attend the session and the Business Advisory Committee also decided to follow all the SOPs.

The participants in the video-link meeting congratulated Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on successful conduct of the Budget session outside the assembly chambers in a local hotel.

The meeting also offered Fateha for the departed soul of opposition MPA Azma Bokhari's father (a former judge Zahid Hussain Bokhari) who had passed away last week.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Business Punjab Budget Law Minister Hotel July TV All From Punjab Assembly Opposition Raja Basharat Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

10 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

19 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

40 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

55 minutes ago

Russia announces 104 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,537 ca ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.