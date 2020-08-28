UrduPoint.com
PA To Meet In Chambers On September 2

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

PA to meet in chambers on September 2

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned sessionof the Punjab Assembly in the assembly chambers on September 2 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned sessionof the Punjab Assembly in the assembly chambers on September 2 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

According to the gazette notification issued by the assembly secretariat here on Friday, the 24th session of the 17th Punjab Assembly will be chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

