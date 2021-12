Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on Friday at 2pmat the Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on Friday at 2pmat the Sindh Assembly Building.

This was stated in a statement issued here on Tuesday.