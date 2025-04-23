PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning terrorism and paying tribute to the valor of Punjab Police officers who thwarted an attack in early March.

The resolution, presented by MPA and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, recognised the heroic efforts of law-enforcement personnel during a March 2 ambush by Khawarij terrorists in the Kot Mubarak area, near the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

Praising the swift and courageous response of the police, the resolution emphasised that their actions not only neutralised a serious threat but also reaffirmed the capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces in confronting terrorism head-on.

“The cowardly attack was foiled by the bravery of our police, sending a clear message that Pakistan’s defenders remain vigilant and resilient,” the resolution stated.

The Assembly also reiterated its full support for the police and other security forces, pledging continued resolve in the fight against terrorism. The resolution declared that Khawarij terrorists and their facilitators will not be allowed to succeed and affirmed the state’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.