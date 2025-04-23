Open Menu

PA Unanimously Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Police Bravery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Punjab Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning terrorism and paying tribute to the valor of Punjab Police officers who thwarted an attack in early March.

The resolution, presented by MPA and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, recognised the heroic efforts of law-enforcement personnel during a March 2 ambush by Khawarij terrorists in the Kot Mubarak area, near the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

Praising the swift and courageous response of the police, the resolution emphasised that their actions not only neutralised a serious threat but also reaffirmed the capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces in confronting terrorism head-on.

“The cowardly attack was foiled by the bravery of our police, sending a clear message that Pakistan’s defenders remain vigilant and resilient,” the resolution stated.

The Assembly also reiterated its full support for the police and other security forces, pledging continued resolve in the fight against terrorism. The resolution declared that Khawarij terrorists and their facilitators will not be allowed to succeed and affirmed the state’s commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

8 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

14 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

28 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

35 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

43 minutes ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan