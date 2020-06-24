UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PA Witnesses Rumpus Amid Budget Debate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:34 AM

PA witnesses rumpus amid budget debate

The Sindh Assembly observed commotion demonstrated by opposition benches against the provincial government and its budget here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly observed commotion demonstrated by opposition benches against the provincial government and its budget here on Tuesday.

The members of opposition benches said that the budget for different departments were allocated but they did not know where that was spent.

They said that the provincial government had presented its 12th budget.

They said that in the next financial year budget Rs132 billion was allocated for health.

In spite of allocation of huge amount of budget for health, the performance in this regard was zero, they alleged.

They said that the people were not provided with the facility of ambulances in hospitals and they were left at hospitals helpless.

Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Party Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other members of the government benches said that they would run the business of the house as they would like to continue that.

They said that they know how to work for the people of the province and provide themwith facilities.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Business Budget Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

36 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 hour ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

Trump sends stern warning to protestors in US capi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.