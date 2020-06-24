PA witnesses rumpus amid budget debate

The Sindh Assembly observed commotion demonstrated by opposition benches against the provincial government and its budget here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly observed commotion demonstrated by opposition benches against the provincial government and its budget here on Tuesday.

The members of opposition benches said that the budget for different departments were allocated but they did not know where that was spent.

They said that the provincial government had presented its 12th budget.

They said that in the next financial year budget Rs132 billion was allocated for health.

In spite of allocation of huge amount of budget for health, the performance in this regard was zero, they alleged.

They said that the people were not provided with the facility of ambulances in hospitals and they were left at hospitals helpless.

Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Party Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other members of the government benches said that they would run the business of the house as they would like to continue that.

They said that they know how to work for the people of the province and provide themwith facilities.