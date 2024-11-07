PAA Conducts Emergency Exercise At Multan Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) conducted on Thursday a full-scale emergency exercise at Multan International Airport to train staff and for testing functioning of equipment and preparedness for dealing with any eventuality.
All departments concerned including Army Aviation, fire brigade, Rescue 1122 and ambulances of public hospitals, and Edhi Foundation participated in the drill to test the level of preparedness for emergency situations.
During the exercise, around 45 passengers were successfully evacuated as fire erupted after a symbolic crash landing of an aircraft and all relevant agencies rushed to the scene.One thousand liter oil was used to make fire.
Water boozers of PAA and Rescue 1122 responded the emergency call in 30 seconds, put out the fire in one minute and entire rescue operation was completed within 15 minutes including evacuation of injured from the plane ,shifting them to collection area, dealing passengers injuries by fixing priority 1,2 and 3 and dispatching them to hospital after first aid to hospital.Doctors of PAA and Nishtar hospital actively handled the emergency.
Crash Fire Rescue Officer (CFRO), Ghulam Fareed led the operation and handled it efficiently.
Officers of the Armed Force including Army Aviation, PAF Multan Base Additional Director ATM, Kamal Akhtar Airport Manager, Anwar Zia, DEO Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, Fire Chief Islamabad International Airport, Aslam Rizvi, PIA officers and others witnessed the exercise.
Earlier, briefing the participants, APM, Anwar Zia airport said that such exercises were held after two years under the rules set by International CAA to improve the level of professional expertise of relevant agencies besides developing coordination among agencies involved in tackling emergencies.
He informed that this type of exercises were conducted at all airports of the country to check medical and other facilities in case an aircraft catches fire before or after take off and landing.Both timings were very crucial for an aircraft,he said.
Anawr stated that they had state of art machinery to put out fire, adding the exercise is conducted to check the coordination among allied agencies in case of any eventuality at the airport during the exercise.
Recent Stories
Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around eight lakh children vaccinated against polio: DC1 minute ago
-
KP Cabinet approves different resolutions1 minute ago
-
Man held for harassing women1 minute ago
-
Man killed by son in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony for 100 couples held in Mirpurkhas1 minute ago
-
Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in £190m case1 minute ago
-
Teenager drowns into Indus River1 minute ago
-
Goethe institut’s regional head visits NUML to strengthen collaboration11 minutes ago
-
Three injured in bike-Tractor collision in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights Pakistan's commitment to environmental protection11 minutes ago
-
Smog Medicine Alert Group formed to combat drug shortages12 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza, SP Pari Gul hold open court to address women’s issues12 minutes ago