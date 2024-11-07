PAA conducts emergency exercise at Multan airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) conducted on Thursday a full-scale emergency exercise at Multan International Airport to train staff and for testing functioning of equipment and preparedness for dealing with any eventuality.

All departments concerned including Army Aviation, fire brigade, Rescue 1122 and ambulances of public hospitals, and Edhi Foundation participated in the drill to test the level of preparedness for emergency situations.

During the exercise, around 45 passengers were successfully evacuated as fire erupted after a symbolic crash landing of an aircraft and all relevant agencies rushed to the scene.One thousand liter oil was used to make fire.

Water boozers of PAA and Rescue 1122 responded the emergency call in 30 seconds, put out the fire in one minute and entire rescue operation was completed within 15 minutes including evacuation of injured from the plane ,shifting them to collection area, dealing passengers injuries by fixing priority 1,2 and 3 and dispatching them to hospital after first aid to hospital.Doctors of PAA and Nishtar hospital actively handled the emergency.

Crash Fire Rescue Officer (CFRO), Ghulam Fareed led the operation and handled it efficiently.

Officers of the Armed Force including Army Aviation, PAF Multan Base Additional Director ATM, Kamal Akhtar Airport Manager, Anwar Zia, DEO Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, Fire Chief Islamabad International Airport, Aslam Rizvi, PIA officers and others witnessed the exercise.

Earlier, briefing the participants, APM, Anwar Zia airport said that such exercises were held after two years under the rules set by International CAA to improve the level of professional expertise of relevant agencies besides developing coordination among agencies involved in tackling emergencies.

He informed that this type of exercises were conducted at all airports of the country to check medical and other facilities in case an aircraft catches fire before or after take off and landing.Both timings were very crucial for an aircraft,he said.

Anawr stated that they had state of art machinery to put out fire, adding the exercise is conducted to check the coordination among allied agencies in case of any eventuality at the airport during the exercise.