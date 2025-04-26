PAA Denies Fire Reports At Lahore Airport, Terms It Baseless
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has firmly rejected the reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets about a fire breaking out at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. In an official statement released on Saturday, the Authority termed these reports as baseless, false and misleading.
According to the statement, airport operations at Lahore are proceeding smoothly without any disruptions. There has been no incident of fire or any other unpleasant occurrence at the airport. All flights are operating as per schedule and passenger services remain unaffected,” said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority.
The Authority strongly condemned the spread of misinformation and urged the public and media houses to rely only on verified sources.
“The dissemination of false and unverified news creates unnecessary panic among the public and tarnishes the image of national institutions,” the statement added.
Further emphasizing the importance of responsible journalism, the Authority appealed to citizens to boycott those media platforms and individuals who spread inaccurate information without verification.
The Pakistan Airports Authority reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and public service, assuring that any important updates regarding airport operations are promptly shared through official channels.
Meanwhile, authorities have warned of possible legal action against individuals or organizations found guilty of intentionally spreading misinformation.
