Open Menu

PAA Hosts E-Kacheri For First Time After Separation From CAA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:55 PM

PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA

Spokesperson says passengers could write their questions and feedback in the comment box

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) For the first time since its separation from the Civil Aviation Authority, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) hosted an e-Kacheri

The PAA spokesperson said that Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, Director General of Pakistan Airports Authority, would host the session.

The spokesperson stated that the deputy DG airports and deputy DG works & development would assist the Director General during the e-Kacheri, along with directors from other departments.

The passengers could write their questions and feedback in the comment box. The participants are asked to provide their contact numbers along with their queries.

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to with ..

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

11 minutes ago
 Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense for ..

Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day

11 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

11 minutes ago
 HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' ..

HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' capacity building programme

11 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

11 minutes ago
 Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

11 minutes ago
Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik lai ..

Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Deepfake technology being used as weapon against w ..

Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma

14 minutes ago
 Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to r ..

Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melod ..

Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to ..

15 minutes ago
 30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scho ..

30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan