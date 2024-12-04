PAA Hosts E-Kacheri For First Time After Separation From CAA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Spokesperson says passengers could write their questions and feedback in the comment box
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) For the first time since its separation from the Civil Aviation Authority, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) hosted an e-Kacheri
The PAA spokesperson said that Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, Director General of Pakistan Airports Authority, would host the session.
The spokesperson stated that the deputy DG airports and deputy DG works & development would assist the Director General during the e-Kacheri, along with directors from other departments.
The passengers could write their questions and feedback in the comment box. The participants are asked to provide their contact numbers along with their queries.
