PAA Launches QR Code-Based Complaint System At Islamabad International Airport
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a move to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline communication, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has introduced a QR code-based complaint management system at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).
The initiative, announced from the PAA Headquarters at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, aims to simplify the process of lodging complaints and suggestions, ensuring passengers can quickly and easily share their feedback.
The QR codes are strategically placed at key locations throughout IIAP, offering passengers a convenient and user-friendly way to submit their concerns. Scanning a QR code directs users to an interface designed to make the submission process seamless, reflecting the airport management’s commitment to improving customer service.
The QR code system is part of a broader effort to enhance the airport’s feedback mechanisms.
Passengers can also choose from the options to lodge complaints or share suggestions including online Portal: Visit https://islamabadairport.
com.pk and navigate to the “E-Complaint” tab, and select “Lodge your complaint.
Second option is an email and sending feedback directly to [email protected] and third option is a manual Submission through which a passenger can register complaints manually in the Complaint Register available at PAA counters.
According to PAA officials, the initiative reflects their focus on customer-centric operations. “This system will allow us to address passenger concerns more efficiently, ensuring a smooth and pleasant experience at Islamabad International Airport,” a spokesperson said.
The initiative has been well-received by travelers, with early feedback indicating that passengers appreciate the convenience and modern approach to communication. The PAA hopes to implement similar systems at other airports across Pakistan, further solidifying its commitment to quality service.
Recent Stories
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agriculture machinery imports increased by 70.92% in four month of FY 2024-251 minute ago
-
NACTA holds two-day workshop to prevent violent extremism1 minute ago
-
3 Impersonators caught during MDCAT exam in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on Dec 121 minute ago
-
KSRelief distributes shelter kits to Afghan families in Bamyan province1 minute ago
-
'Police committed to combating violence against women'1 minute ago
-
ANF holds 9 accused with 43.695 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes2 minutes ago
-
VC reviews arrangements for pre entry test for Admission 20252 minutes ago
-
Effective efforts on to provide clean drinking water to citizens2 minutes ago
-
Entry of vehicles in Kutchery Bazaar banned2 minutes ago
-
12 held with contraband2 minutes ago