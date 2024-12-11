Open Menu

PAA Launches QR Code-Based Complaint System At Islamabad International Airport

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PAA launches QR Code-Based complaint system at Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a move to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline communication, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has introduced a QR code-based complaint management system at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The initiative, announced from the PAA Headquarters at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, aims to simplify the process of lodging complaints and suggestions, ensuring passengers can quickly and easily share their feedback.

The QR codes are strategically placed at key locations throughout IIAP, offering passengers a convenient and user-friendly way to submit their concerns. Scanning a QR code directs users to an interface designed to make the submission process seamless, reflecting the airport management’s commitment to improving customer service.

The QR code system is part of a broader effort to enhance the airport’s feedback mechanisms.

Passengers can also choose from the options to lodge complaints or share suggestions including online Portal: Visit https://islamabadairport.

com.pk and navigate to the “E-Complaint” tab, and select “Lodge your complaint.

Second option is an email and sending feedback directly to [email protected] and third option is a manual Submission through which a passenger can register complaints manually in the Complaint Register available at PAA counters.

According to PAA officials, the initiative reflects their focus on customer-centric operations. “This system will allow us to address passenger concerns more efficiently, ensuring a smooth and pleasant experience at Islamabad International Airport,” a spokesperson said.

The initiative has been well-received by travelers, with early feedback indicating that passengers appreciate the convenience and modern approach to communication. The PAA hopes to implement similar systems at other airports across Pakistan, further solidifying its commitment to quality service.

